Motorcades were held in honour of International Firefighters’ Day by members of Caribbean Netherlands Fire Department BKCN in Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba on Wednesday, May 4.

Various vehicles of the Fire Department in Statia drove around the island and firefighters blew their vehicles’ horns. The Statia Fire Department has been holding activities for one week.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/firetrucks-on-tour