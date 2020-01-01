Firework rang in 2020 | THE DAILY HERALD

Thousands of persons across St. Maarten ventured through the raindrops to watch firework displays that rang in 2020 at the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Eve. Crowds stood under umbrellas on Sunset Beach and on Boardwalk Boulevard watching hues of red, yellow and white welcome in the new year. However, it was not all singing in the rain, as many persons voiced disappointment at the rainy weather. Altogether, there were three large displays in Maho, Philipsburg and Simpson Bay Lagoon. Several other smaller displays were also seen throughout the island.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/93676-firework-rang-in-2020