Fireworks allowed to be sold, lit on St. Eustatius | THE DAILY HERALD

EUSTATIUS–This year, official permission has been given for the import, storage and sale of fireworks on St. Eustatius. The public will be allowed to set off fireworks in public, the police said.

The fireworks arrived on the island on Saturday, December 28. Two police officers, Acting Fire Chief Chester Tearr and fire personnel were at Charles A. Woodley pier to verify that everything was being done with safety regulations in mind. After inspection, the fireworks were escorted to the vendor’s location by the police and the Fire Department. Fireworks will be allowed on Statia until January 1, 2020.

As a precaution and out of concern for public safety, the sale and purchase of fireworks was not allowed on Statia for a number of years, Inspector Chief of Basic Police Care of the Police Force Caribbean Netherlands KPCN Robelto Hodge said. This was directly due to a tragic incident involving fireworks in St. Maarten during which a father and two children lost their lives.

The police are admonishing the general public to be responsible and to exercise good judgment while setting off fireworks. Adults, parents and guardians are urged to provide the needed supervision of their children as certain types of fireworks can cause serious injuries and even death.

The general public is reminded that it is not allowed to engage in dangerous behaviour, such as throwing fireworks on other individuals or animals, tying fireworks to the tails of animals, throwing fireworks under a passing vehicle, or placing fireworks in glass bottles or in the middle of public gatherings.

“Individuals committing acts or behaviour that lead to serious injuries or property damage can and will be charged for committing a crime,” the police said.

“KPCN is wishing the community of St. Eustatius a safe and happy New Year, and that the change of year will be incident-free in keeping with the safe and tranquil atmosphere that Statia is known for,” said Chief Hodge.

Acting Fire Chief Tearr said persons should never smoke around fireworks. “Keep all fireworks in a closed box, stand well back, never keep fireworks or lighters in your pockets and never throw fireworks.”

Tearr advised persons to keep their pets indoors, if possible, not to light fireworks on windy days and to light fireworks’ fuse tip at arm’s length, as well as to use a long-tipped lighter and to keep hands and faces away from fuses.

The Acting Fire Chief also encouraged persons to wear cotton clothing while lighting fireworks as synthetic fibres tend to melt onto skin, while cotton does not burn easily.

Persons should also stay at least 50 metres away from any gasoline, diesel fuel, LPG and cooking gas stations. It is also strongly advised to stay clear of the airport landing approach area, especially when an aircraft is landing or taking off.

In case of an emergency, one should contact the medical emergency or ambulance service at tel. 910 or 912, the Fire Disaster Department at tel. 919 or the Police Department at tel. 318-2333.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/93612-fireworks-allowed-to-be-sold-lit-on-st-eustatius