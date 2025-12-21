Fireworks to ring in 2026 over Great Bay, safety zone outlined | THE DAILY HERALD

To ensure public safety, a 250-metre safety exclusion zone around the fireworks launch barge will be established.

PHILIPSBURG–Port St. Maarten Group (PSG) has announced that preparations are underway for the annual New Year’s Eve fireworks display over Great Bay, set to take place at midnight on Wednesday, December 31, as part of the country’s celebrations welcoming 2026.

The fireworks show, a long-standing year-end tradition, will once again be presented to the community and stakeholders as a centrepiece of the island’s New Year’s festivities.

To ensure public safety, maritime regulations require the establishment of a 250-metre safety exclusion zone around the fireworks launch barge. The restricted area will be in effect from 11:00am on December 31 until midnight.

Port St. Maarten management has therefore issued an advisory to all mariners, boaters, and marina operators with vessels anchored or moored in Great Bay, urging them to make the necessary arrangements in advance of the event.

PSG encouraged residents and visitors to celebrate responsibly and enjoy the fireworks display with family and friends, noting that safety remains a top priority.

Port St. Maarten Group extended its best wishes to the entire community for a safe, healthy, and prosperous New Year in 2026.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/fireworks-to-ring-in-2026-over-great-bay-safety-zone-outlined