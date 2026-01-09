First agricultural loans issued under E6 Country Package prog. | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The first two agricultural loan recipients under the E6 Country Package initiative have received financing following completion of the Agriculture Business Academy, marking a key step from training to direct economic impact.

The Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT), in collaboration with Qredits Microfinance St. Maarten and supported by the E6 Country Package funded by the Temporary Work Organization (TWO), announced the milestone after an official cheque presentation held at Qredits’ office in late December 2025.

The loan disbursement follows the successful completion of the 12-week Agriculture Business Academy, which began on July 3, 2025. The programme was designed to strengthen St. Maarten’s agricultural and fishery sectors through structured training, mentorship, and access to financing.

The Academy was organised by Qredits St. Maarten and SOFIN (Social Finance Consulting), with policy oversight and strategic direction from the Ministry of TEATT, and was funded through TWO under the E6 Country Package. Participants, most of whom were already active entrepreneurs in the sector, completed training focussed on agribusiness development, innovation, financial management, and sustainable production practices.

Graduates of the Academy became eligible to apply for agricultural loans of up to USD 50,000 at a preferential interest rate of 2%, providing what organisers described as a practical pathway from training to viable, finance-ready businesses.

Speaking at the cheque presentation, Minister of TEATT Grisha Heyliger-Marten highlighted the policy approach behind the initiative.

“This is exactly how policy should work. Through the E6 Country Package and the support of TWO, we invested in people first, built their capacity, and are now backing that investment with access to capital. This is how sustainable economic transformation is achieved,” she said.

She also underscored the role of agriculture in the country’s economic agenda. “Agriculture is a key pillar for economic diversification, food security, and resilience. By supporting local farmers and agri-businesses in a structured and intentional way, we are reducing import dependency while creating real opportunities for local entrepreneurs,” the minister said.

The Agriculture Business Academy was delivered by local experts and brought together new farmers, fishermen, and established agricultural and fishery business owners. With no cost to participate, hands-on training, personalised coaching, and access to affordable financing, the programme has moved from concept to implementation.

Qredits Microfinance St. Maarten said it remains committed to empowering entrepreneurs through accessible financing and mentorship, while the Ministry of TEATT said it will continue working with partners to advance E6-aligned initiatives aimed at delivering tangible results for entrepreneurs and communities across St. Maarten.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/first-agricultural-loans-issued-under-e6-country-package-prog