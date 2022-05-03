First and Second Chamber Committees arrive in Statia | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: Deputy Government Commissioner Claudia Toet and Government Commissioner Alida Francis welcoming members of the Standing Committees for Kingdom Relations of the Dutch Parliament’s First and Second Chambers.

ST. EUSTATIUS–The Standing Committees for Kingdom Relations of the Dutch Parliament’s First and Second Chambers arrived in St. Eustatius on a Winair aircraft on Monday, May 2.

The committee members were met at F.D. Roosevelt Airport by Government Commissioner Alida Francis, Deputy Government Commissioner Claudia Toet and protocol officer Mercedes Lopes-Spanner.

While on the island the delegation the Dutch parliamentarians had meetings with the Government Commissioners and the Island Council, as well as with other organisations. The delegation also embarked on a cultural heritage tour of the island.

The delegation will depart for St. Maarten later today, Tuesday, May 3, to attend the Inter-Parliamentary Kingdom Consultation IPKO.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/first-and-second-chamber-committees-arrive-in-statia