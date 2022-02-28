First Chamber arrives in Saba | THE DAILY HERALD

The First Chamber delegation arrived in Saba on Sunday morning.



SABA–A delegation of the First Chamber of the Dutch Parliament arrived in Saba on Sunday morning, February 27. On their arrival from St. Maarten, the thirteen Senators, who are all members of the Permanent Committee for Kingdom Relations, were met by Island Governor Jonathan Johnson, Island Secretary Tim Muller, Director Safety and Legal Gerald Simmons-De Jong and Airport Manager Maegan Hassell.

Hassell provided an explanation about the completed airport renovation project, which included the resurfacing of the runway.

Saba Electric Company (SEC) president director Dexter Johnson and managing director Mark Zagers gave background information on the solar parks at the airport, Saba’s Energy Strategy 2020-2025 and the plans to go to 100-per-cent renewable energy in the future.

The 13 Senators visited Saba Cares.

The delegation then went to the hydroponics farm at Rendez-Vous, where Jim Garza of Gezondheidfarms, Agriculture Policy Advisor Justin Simmons-De Jong and Agriculture Department Head Randall Johnson explained about the horticulture project, Saba’s efforts to increase agriculture and growing crops in a sustainable manner, involving the youth in the process.

At healthcare provider Saba Cares, the delegation was received by Director Judith Meijer, Client and Patient Care Manager Lisette Riley and Services Manager Hanneke Magee.

Meijer gave a presentation about the work Saba Cares does, both at the medical centre and at the senior citizens’ home; the healthcare system in Saba; and the challenges that come with a small island with limited resources.

In the few free hours of the afternoon, part of the delegation walked the Mary’s Point trail. The delegation was informed by Island Governor Johnson, Island Secretary Muller and Saba Conservation Foundation (SCF) park ranger James Johnson about the heritage, history and nature at Mary’s Point/Palmetto Point.

Today, Monday, February 28, the delegation has a series of meetings with the Executive Council, the Island Council and various stakeholders. The delegation leaves for St. Eustatius in the late afternoon.

The Senate delegation consists of delegation leader Paul Rosenmöller, Senators Toine Beukering, Annemarie Jorritsma-Lebbink, Ria Oomen-Ruijten, Boris Dittrich, Jeroen Recourt, Arda Gerkens, Peter Ester, Peter Nicolai, Martina Baay-Timmerman, Peter Schalk, Jeroen de Vries and Antonius Raven, committee clerk Fred Bergman and staff member Maarten van Rooij.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/first-chamber-arrives-in-saba