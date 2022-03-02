First Chamber committee members arrive in Statia | THE DAILY HERALD

Deputy Government Commissioner Claudia Toet (fifth left) and Government Commissioner Alida Francis (sixth right) with members of the Dutch Parliament’s First Chamber delegation on the tarmac of F.D. Roosevelt Airport in St. Eustatius.

ST. EUSTATIUS–Members of the Permanent Committee for Kingdom Relations of the Dutch Parliament’s First Chamber, the Senate, arrived in St. Eustatius late Monday afternoon as part of their working visit to the Dutch Caribbean.

The delegation arrived from Saba aboard a Winair aircraft and were met at F.D. Roosevelt Airport by Government Commissioner Alida Francis and Deputy Government Commissioner Claudia Toet.

While in Statia the delegation will meet and discuss with the Government Commissioners, members of the Island Council, civil servants, the Civil Registry (“Kadaster”) and entrepreneurs.

They will as go on a tour of Oranjestad’s Historic Core among other activities during their brief visit to the island.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/first-chamber-committee-members-arrive-in-statia