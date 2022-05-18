First copies ‘Unspoiled Teens’ distributed among Saba youth | THE DAILY HERALD

Saba Comprehensive School (SCS) care coordinator Carol Skinner (left) with health promoter Allan Carolina and SCS Form-2 students showing the first copies of “The Unspoiled Teens” magazine.



SABA–The Public Health Department started distribution of The Unspoiled Teens magazine at Saba Comprehensive School (SCS) this week. The magazine is a health-promotion project specifically aimed at teenagers and young adults in Saba.

The healthy-lifestyle magazine was created by health promoter Allan Carolina and includes articles on important health pillars such as good nutrition, exercise, rest and hydration, but also aspects that teenagers deal with daily such as relationships, social media and coping with stress.

The magazine also includes photographs and visuals of teens living in Saba. It is a local and relatable source of information, presented to the target group in a creative and entertaining way to read.

“By informing and educating our young adults on important health aspects, we can help reduce illnesses and diseases and ensure a healthier community in the future,” said Carolina.

The magazine will be available digitally and in hardcopy. The hardcopies are primarily distributed at SCS, but can also be found at Queen Wilhelmina Public Library, Saba Cares, F3 Fun Free Fitness Center, S’Mikes Gym and Bizzy B Bakery.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/first-copies-unspoiled-teens-distributed-among-saba-youth