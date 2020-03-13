First coronavirus case in Curaçao | THE DAILY HERALD

WILLEMSTAD–A 68-year-old tourist with symptoms of the covid-19 virus tested positive in Curaçao.

The European Dutchman is said to have arrived on the island last Thursday and fell ill the following day. On Wednesday, he reported by telephone to a General Practitioner (GP) post that he had symptoms indicate an infection with the coronavirus.

He was immediately advised to stay indoors at his visitor accommodation and isolate himself, according to protocol and as agreed with public health authorities. The island’s first confirmed case is being monitored closely and has meanwhile recuperated quite a bit.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/first-coronavirus-case-in-curacao