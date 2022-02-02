First COVID-19 victim in St. Eustatius laid to rest | THE DAILY HERALD

Members of the former Volunteer Corps St. Eustatius VKS standing at attention during Efraim “Pito” Cecilia’s funeral.



ST. EUSTATIUS–The first person who succumbed to the COVID-19 coronavirus in St. Eustatius, Efraim Taricius “Pito” Cecilia (50), was laid to rest on Monday, January 31.

He leaves to mourn his wife, four children, two stepchildren and grandchildren. The community came in large droves to pay their final respects. The service at the Roman Catholic Church featured music and speeches filled with fond memories. Cecilia’s former colleagues of the Volunteer Corps St. Eustatius VKS formed a guard of honour. COVID-19 measures were in place to ensure everyone’s safety.

As a professional, Cecilia worked his way up at the NuStar Terminal, where he was leading operator of the power and distribution department.

He was introduced to steel pan and played with Walton “Lord Gene” Schmidt. His love of music also made him a back-up singer and drum machine player with the FM Connection band.

He joined Mervin Pandt at the broadcasting station, where he had his own radio show as DJ Chico.

He always wanted to join the army, but because the army was no longer accepting new recruits when he turned 18, his dream was not to be. Instead, he joined the VKS, of which he was a devoted member for many years until the volunteer corps was disbanded. Cecilia was laid to rest at the Roman Catholic cemetery.

