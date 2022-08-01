First day Carnival Parade a kaleidoscope of colours | THE DAILY HERALD

Carnival Survivor troupe member Ramona “Sexy Mona” Hendricks-Duinkerk during the parade.

ST. EUSTATIUS–The streets of St. Eustatius were transformed into a kaleidoscope of colours for the first day Carnival Parade on Saturday, July 30.

The parade began at Talk of the Town on L.E. Sadlerweg where several troupes had gathered. Many people lined the streets for a chance to be able to see the costumed troupes in all their grandeur. Hill Top View establishment and SXM Airways teamed up to provide refreshing drinks to spectators.

Gods of the Elements troupe member Hazel Durand from Saba smiles for the camera. She is the granddaughter of the late Carmen Simmons, a stalwart of Carnival and culture who passed away recently.



Golden Revelers troupe members displaying their moves.

Participating troupes included Carnival Survivors, the longest reigning Statia Carnival troupe which participated in more than three decades of Carnival led by Jovita “Joan” Windefelde; Golden Revelers led by Teena Lopes and sponsored by Eutel NV; Multimix Troupe; Boardwalk Revelers; Caribbean Tribes led by Julissa Woodley; and Gods of the Elements, a troupe that travelled from Saba for the parade.

Troupe participants danced, smiled and appeared to be having a great time as they entertained spectators with their colourful costumes and choreographed dance moves.

Newly crowned Miss Mature 2022 Maliska Brown walked the parade route in her cultural wear costume.

The parade ended at Airport Boulevard where a band clash took place. Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Calypso Reunion Jam featuring local performers and St Maarten calypsonians King Beau Beau, Fish Da Boss and Baker Jr. was postponed.

The curtains will close on Statia’s Carnival on Monday, August 1, with a Last Lap Parade and the Burning of King Momo.

