First flight from Venezuela arrives | THE DAILY HERALD

LAS PIEDRAS–Venezuelan airline Albatros started twice weekly service from Las Piedras and Valencia to Curaçao on Wednesday. It was the first flight after borders reopened on April 3.

The planes will depart from the two locations on Wednesdays and Fridays. For Las Piedras airport this is even the first international route since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets cost around US $230 for a round trip from Las Piedras and $260 from Valencia. Starting May 5 there will also be a flight from Caracas by Laser Airlines.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/first-flight-from-venezuela-arrives