First murder recorded for 2022,  13 yr old dies from stab to chest | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The country recorded its first murder for 2022, when a thirteen-year-old girl succumbed to stab wounds to the chest reportedly inflicted by an eighteen-year-old girl.

The stabbing took place after 7:00pm on the first day of the New Year, today, January 1, on L.B. Scott Road in the vicinity of the John Cooper/Jose Lake Ball Park.

The suspect has been arrested by police, spokesperson E. Josepha said in a statement.

Police received the call about the stabbing and at the scene the patrol and paramedics found the teenager bleeding and showing very little signs of life. She was quickly transported to St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC), but she subsequently succumbed to her injuries.

Josepha said the circumstances that led to this fatal stabbing are under investigation. “What is known is the two were part of a group of friends gathered together in the area where the stabbing occurred,” he said.

The Police Force of St. Maarten expressed condolences to the family of the deceased.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/first-murder-recorded-for-2022-13-yr-old-dies-from-stab-to-chest