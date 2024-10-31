First National Youth Biz Expo on Nov. 24 | THE DAILY HERALD

The National Youth Pitch Competition 2023.

PHILIPSBURG–The first-ever National Youth Pitch (NYP) Youth Business Expo is set to take place on November 24, offering a platform for young innovators to showcase their entrepreneurial ideas and talents.

Held in partnership with the Ministry of Finance and Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA), the event is dedicated to inspiring youth ages 12-18 to step into the world of entrepreneurship and leadership.

The expo targets 40 young entrepreneurs and an audience of approximately 200 attendees, including business leaders, educators and families. Participants will have the opportunity to exhibit their business ideas, learn from industry experts and develop valuable skills through interactive workshops and networking sessions.

“We are excited to continue the partnership with the Ministry of Finance to create a space where youth can explore and develop their entrepreneurial potential,” said CEO and Founder of Islandpreneur Ife Badejo. “This year we pivoted to a business expo to tangibly support these dynamic young people in turning their dreams into reality and equip them with the skills needed for future success.”

As one of the highlights of the SXM Financial Literacy Month and Global Entrepreneurship Week, this expo is scheduled to take place on Sunday, November 24 at PJIA from 5:00 – 8:00PM. Young entrepreneurs have an opportunity to win from NAf. 500 to NAf. 5,000. This youth biz expo has NAf. 15,000 available in cash prizes. Registration is free. Space is limited.

“Many of the schools have entrepreneurship activities within the schools, this is an opportunity to showcase the amazing entrepreneurial young talent that the island has while fostering entrepreneurial and financial literacy skills that can have significant long-term positive socio-economic impact,” coordinators said in a press release.

Islandpreneur, urged schools, teachers, and families of the young entrepreneurs to share this with the young entrepreneurs in their lives. Companies and industry leaders that would like to adopt a young entrepreneur and mentor them through the mentorship programme can send an email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

document.getElementById(‘cloak196e5ed3cf47e1498cdcbfe7b8401966’).innerHTML = ”;

var prefix = ‘ma’ + ‘il’ + ‘to’;

var path = ‘hr’ + ‘ef’ + ‘=’;

var addy196e5ed3cf47e1498cdcbfe7b8401966 = ‘hello’ + ‘@’;

addy196e5ed3cf47e1498cdcbfe7b8401966 = addy196e5ed3cf47e1498cdcbfe7b8401966 + ‘islandpreneur’ + ‘.’ + ‘co’;

var addy_text196e5ed3cf47e1498cdcbfe7b8401966 = ‘hello’ + ‘@’ + ‘islandpreneur’ + ‘.’ + ‘co’;document.getElementById(‘cloak196e5ed3cf47e1498cdcbfe7b8401966’).innerHTML += ‘‘+addy_text196e5ed3cf47e1498cdcbfe7b8401966+”;

.

Organizers said they are grateful to partners such as the Ministry of Finance, PJIA, TelEm Group, and the Bureau for Intellectual Property of Sint Maarten for their commitment.

For more information on the National Youth Biz Expo and to register, www.nyp.sx or contact +1-721-520-0033 (WhatsApp).

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/first-national-youth-biz-expo-on-nov-24