First Response security officers complete Israeli training prog. | THE DAILY HERALD

Officers who completed the training programme.

SIMPSON BAY–Forty-five First Response security officers recently completed Chameleon’s Security Foundation Training, which included predictive profiling, security questioning and de-escalation techniques.

The training was part of a strategic alliance with Chameleon Associates, a provider of advanced security training and consulting. Rooted in the Israeli security model, widely regarded as one of the most effective systems in the world, Chameleon’s methodologies have supported leading international agencies, government institutions and law enforcement for more than two decades.

All participating officers earned official certification, demonstrating their enhanced ability to detect and deter threats proactively, delivering a higher level of security for the businesses, communities and individuals they serve, First Response said in a press release.

“This milestone marks just the beginning,” said a First Response representative. “We are committed to consistently elevating our standards, not just through training, but through innovation and global partnerships. Our mission is clear: to provide St. Maarten with the most professional, intelligent and trusted security service available.”

In addition to operational excellence, First Response remains dedicated to its core values of professionalism, integrity, innovation and care. The company recently launched a female employee empowerment programme and continues to support local leaders using their platforms to promote positive social impact.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/first-response-security-officers-complete-israeli-training-prog