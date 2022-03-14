First round of Territorial Council election set for Sunday, March 20 | THE DAILY HERALD

The 19 polling stations by number.

MARIGOT–Voters registered in St. Martin are called to the polls on Sunday, March 20, for the first round of the Territorial Council elections, the Collectivité reminded.

Nineteen polling stations will be open to voters throughout the territory from 8:00am to 6:00pm that day. Polling stations are open all day. Each citizen registered on the voters list is called upon to vote.

Voters must present themselves at the polling station to which they are attached, with their identity document and the certificate of registration on the electoral list or the voter’s card if they are in possession of these documents.

Presentation of an ID is mandatory. Voters living on the Dutch side or Anguilla, having dual nationality, must present their French identity document.

Citizens registered on the voters list are called upon to fulfil their civic duty. Voters will be electing the list of candidates who will lead the Collectivité of St. Martin for the next five years. Six lists are in the running for these Territorial Council elections 2022-2027.

