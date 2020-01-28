First set of documents on candidate ministers turned over to Governor | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Formateur National Alliance (NA) leader Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs has handed in the first batch of documents of candidate ministers to Governor Eugene Holiday and expects to receive an update within a week.

Jacobs told The Daily Herald last night that she expects the process to proceed as planned.

“I look forward to receiving an update from [the Governor – Ed.] because usually when I hand in the documents, we get an update within that week … [on whether] any other documents are pending,” Jacobs said. “Based on last year’s experience, I know more or less what questions will come, so I try to be proactive.”

She said a few candidates are missing some documents which have been requested and, once ready, will be added for perusal of the investigation that takes place as part of the screening process.

“I believe that we are on track,” Jacobs said.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/first-set-of-documents-on-candidate-ministers-turned-over-to-governor