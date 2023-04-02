First stone laid for activity centre in French Quarter | THE DAILY HERALD

Collectivité President Louis Mussington preparing to lay the second cement block as Préfecture Secretary-General Fabien Sésé (left) and Semsamar Director-General Alain Richardson (second left) look on. (Robert Luckock photo)





MARIGOT–French Quarter will have a new multi-activity centre opened and a promenade area by the end of 2023 as part of the Collectivité’s plan to beautify the area, improve quality of life and provide activities for residents and young people.

The activity centre (Salle Multiactivités) will be built in a large open space in the heart of the Residence Palmeraies area. It is designed for sports activities and will include a car park, changing rooms, showers, and a digital/Internet space. Work has begun on the two projects undertaken by Semsamar, with delivery of both expected in November.

Semsamar Director-General and First Vice-President of the Collectivité Alain Richardson said the latest projects are a continuation of rehabilitating residences in the district following the damage wrought by Hurricane Irma in 2017.

The second project, “Les Promenades de Quartier,” will see the areas around Residences Les Hirondelles, Les Palmeraies, and Les Salines beautified with palm trees and greenery over an area of 4.5 hectares.

Following Richardson, addresses were given by Secretary-General of the Préfecture Fabien Sésé and Collectivité President Louis Mussington, who each praised the initiative. Semsamar Operations Director Rudy Alexandre gave more technical details of the projects while naming the contractors and architects engaged, many of whom were present.

Other elected officials present included Senator Annick Pétrus, Third Vice-President of the Collectivité Dominique Louisy, Territorial Councillor Martin Beldor, and French Quarter representative Jimmy Gumbs.

After the speeches, Richardson, Mussington and Sésé took turns laying the first stone. Both Semsamar projects come at a cost of a little more than 1,000,000 euros each, with 63% co-financing from European Regional Development Funds (FEDER).

Architectural rendering of what the multi-activity centre will look like.

