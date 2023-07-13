First WINAIR flight to Curaçao and Aruba with new ATR-500 | THE DAILY HERALD

The ATR-500, adorned in WINAIR’s livery, boasts a brand-new interior with 48 comfortable leather seats.





SIMPSON BAY–Today, July 14, WINAIR performs its inaugural flight to Curaçao and Aruba utilizing the airline’s new ATR-500 series aircraft. Management of WINAIR stated that they are proud to introduce a new level of comfort and luxury to customers.

WINAIR is now able to offer transportation between Curaçao – Aruba, Curaçao – Bonaire, and vice versa. Complementing these services and for further expansion, WINAIR will be receiving a second ATR aircraft in the coming months.

The ATR-500, adorned in WINAIR’s livery, boasts a brand-new interior with 48 comfortable leather seats. “This aircraft sets a new standard for travel in the Caribbean Region,” stated WINAIR. “We are committed to providing an exceptional journey for all travelers, whether for business or pleasure.”

The momentous achievement ushers in a new era for WINAIR and would not have been possible without the tireless efforts and dedication of the entire WINAIR team, the airline’s management said. “Over the course of a year, they meticulously planned, overcame setbacks, worked diligently to ensure the smooth integration of the ATR-500 into our fleet while remaining disciplined and professional. Their unwavering commitment to excellence has brought us to this game changing conclusion.”

WINAIR’s management expressed gratitude to several stakeholders. “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Aviation Capital, our lessor. Their partnership and collaboration have been invaluable throughout this process. Together, we have forged a strong bond and set the stage for a successful launch and continued partnership.”

The airline also commended St. Maarten Civil Aviation Authority that has worked hand in hand with WINAIR to realise this project. “Their support and cooperation have been instrumental in making this inaugural flight a reality. We commend their diligence and commitment to ensuring a seamless integration of this new fleet type.”

Finally, WINAIR said, “we would like to extend our deepest gratitude to all those who believed in us. To our Shareholders, Supervisory Board and our employees, we appreciate and applaud your unwavering support and confidence in our vision. Above all, we thank our customers, whose trust, confidence, and loyalty have been the driving force behind all of our successes.”

For further information and booking inquiries, please visit WINAIR.SS

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/first-winair-flight-to-curacao-and-aruba-with-new-atr-500