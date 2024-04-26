Fish Da Mega Boss takes the 2024 Senior Calypso Crown | THE DAILY HERALD

Nagico and St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) representatives join Alberto “Fish Da Mega Boss” Arrindell, the new Senior Calypso King, shortly after he was crowned early Thursday morning.

POND ISLAND–Alberto “Fish Da Mega Boss” Arrindell has been crowned the 2024 Senior Calypso Kaiso King, his sixth time earning the title.

Fish Da Mega Boss wowed the audience and judges with his performances, earning a total of 485 points and taking home the top prize of US $10,000, sponsored by Nagico Insurances.

The competition, held at Jocelyn Arndell Festival Village, featured a total of eight talented calypsonians who each brought their A-game to the stage. From witty punchlines to clever jabs at politicians, the performances were filled with energy and passion.

Isidore “Mighty Dow” York, last year’s calypso monarch, secured the title of First Runner-Up with 468 points, earning $5,000, while Everlyne “Ebony Empress” Walters took home the title of Second Runner-Up with 441 points and $3,500 in prize money.

Arrindell’s first song, “4 Tires”, had the crowd locked in, but it was his second song, “You should leave my name”, that truly stole the show. In a clever and witty performance, Fish Da Mega Boss took steady jabs at controversial trouble-maker Oliver Arrindell, leaving the audience in stitches from beginning to end. By the end of his performance the crowd was on their feet, cheering and laughing.

Other standout performances of the evening included Mighty Dow’s reflective song “A descendant’s message”, Ebony Empress’s catchy tune “Cartoon character”, and Lady Nyra’s powerful message in “Talk to your children”.

The Mighty Dow captivated the crowd with his powerful song “A Descendant’s Message”, reflecting on his trip to Africa and encouraging everyone to find their voice and stand up against oppression.

Ebony Empress entertained the audience with her catchy song “Cartoon Character”, highlighting the lack of seriousness in many leadership positions. Several cartoon characters joined her on stage to further elaborate on her message and provide an added element to her performance.

Another calypsonian, Lady Nyra, shared important messages with the crowd in her song “Talk to your children”, emphasising the role of parents in their children’s upbringing and calling for change in the community. The video shown during her performance featured numerous chaotic and astonishing scuffles that have occurred between young students in our schools, captivating everyone's attention.

Other calypsonians for the evening included Dr. Jones, King Barrow, The Mighty Chip Man and The Pensioneer. Each took the stage with their showcase of talent and shared powerful messages. The performances were not just about entertainment, but also about spreading meaningful messages that resonated with the audience.

During a brief interlude, the audience was treated to performances by Junior Calypso Monarch “King Jojo” and Second Runner-Up “Princess Peterson”, who entertained the crowd with their own riveting performances, adding an extra layer of talent and excitement to an already memorable evening.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/fish-da-mega-boss-takes-the-2024-senior-calypso-crown