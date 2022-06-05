Fish Day draws good crowd despite heat | THE DAILY HERALD

Generation New Status STM Band performing in front of the stage.

MARIGOT–The 20th anniversary of Fish Day was celebrated on Sunday in the Galisbay car park, which provided the best alternative to Cul-de-Sac Bay currently inundated with Sargassum weed. There was plenty of space for food stands, the stage, and tents to provide shade.



The change of location did not alter the spirit of the event or the formula that has always made Fish Day so popular with residents and tourists: a relaxing and informal day to enjoy camaraderie and the best of local seafood and traditional dishes, mixed with entertainment, activities and live music.

Dutch St. Maarten Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs and Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports (ECYS) Rodolphe Samuel joined President of the Collectivité Louis Mussington, his Vice-Presidents and Territorial Councillors, and Préfet Vincent Berton for the celebration. Also present were Députée Claire Guion-Firmin and Senator Annick Pétrus.

Also present was a delegation from fishing associations in Martinique who are invited every year.

The symbolic placing of a wreath in the sea to honour the island’s fishermen did not quite go as planned, as departing from Marina Fort Louis was deemed unsuitable for embarking due to the height of the docks.

Instead, the dignitaries were taken by bus to the dinghy dock at the gas station next to the bridge in Sandy Ground from where boats took the elected officials to an area just offshore from Galisbay. Following a blessing by a member of the clergy, Jacobs, Berton and Mussington laid a wreath in the water. Fishermen, deceased or alive, were not honoured individually by name on this occasion as was done in the past.

On the return to the Fish Day Village, Mussington in his opening remarks thanked the Collectivité and Department of Culture for organising the event.

Blowing of the conch shell by Patou and Gunslingers Steel Band’s rendition of “Oh Sweet Saint-Martin Land” got the ball rolling and there was plenty more live music to come for the rest of the day and evening. On the programme were Generation New Status STM drum band, Jolly Boys, Funtopia, Crab Races, See 5, Bottle Neck Crew, Rhythm and Groove, Remo and Bob Wire, Kenyo Baly, Roxsy and Ice Cream Band, Control Band and Respect Band.

The cool of the evening was expected to draw a big crowd to the village.

