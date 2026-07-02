Five arrested after firearm recovered during Police Stop in Dutch Quarter | THE DAILY HERALD

The firearm that was confiscated.

DUTCH QUARTER–Five male suspects were arrested after police recovered a firearm and several other items believed to be intended for use in criminal activities during an early morning operation in Dutch Quarter on Wednesday, July 1.

According to the St. Maarten Police Force KPSM, the arrests were made at approximately 3:30am after officers conducting routine patrols along Brasilia Road became suspicious of a black Hyundai i10 carrying five male occupants.

Police said officers noticed that two of the men inside the vehicle were dressed entirely in black and had their faces covered, prompting them to stop and inspect the vehicle.

Because of the number of occupants and for officer safety, additional police patrols were called to assist at the scene. Acting under KPSM’s stop-and-search authority, as well as the provisions of the Firearms Ordinance and the Opium (Drugs) Ordinance, officers searched both the occupants and the vehicle.

During the search, police discovered and confiscated a firearm along with several other items believed to be intended for use in criminal activities. All five occupants were immediately arrested.

The suspects were identified by their initials as J.A., F.F.L., S.R., G. de l. R., A.M.N. and V.J.R. They were transported to the Philipsburg Police Station, where they remain in custody for questioning while the investigation continues.

Police have seized the firearm, the additional items recovered during the search and the Hyundai i10 as evidence. Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the case, including the origin of the firearm and the suspects’ intentions at the time they were stopped.

KPSM said it continues to intensify proactive patrols across the island as part of its ongoing efforts to prevent violent crime and ensure the safety and security of the community.

The police also urged the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity by contacting the police dispatch centre at +1-721-542-2222 or the anonymous tip line at 9300.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/five-arrested-after-firearm-recovered-during-police-stop-in-dutch-quarter