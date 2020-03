Social distancing is being encouraged in Aruba, as seen here at Superfood. The island currently has five confirmed COVID-19 infections, of which the first one – a 65-year-old American consultant to local utility company WEB – is meanwhile cured.

All businesses were already forced to close by 10:00pm, but this is now 8:00pm.

