Five labour stalwarts honoured during Labour Day event May 1 | THE DAILY HERALD

The honourees and union representatives with Labour Minister Richinel Brug (left), Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina (right) and Governor Ajamu Baly (fourth right).





PHILIPSBURG–Five labour stalwarts were honoured for their impact and dedication to workers rights in St Maarten during the annual Labour Day ceremony, held at the Government Building on Thursday, May 1.

Dignitaries included Labour Minister Richinel Brug, Governor Ajamu Baly, Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina, and representatives from various labour unions.

Those recognised for their contributions to the labour movement included Ludson Evers of the St Maarten Communications Union (SMCU); Melissa Fleming of the Windward Islands Teachers Union (WITU); Reignald Bakari Arrindell of the Windward Islands Civil Servants Union/Private Sector Union (WICSU-PSU); Marguerite Priest of the Windward Islands Health Care Union Association (WIHCUA) and Rogerrel Maurica of the ABVO-St Maarten police union, who was not present at the event.

The ceremony highlighted the role unions continue to play in shaping fair labour practices and protecting workers’ rights across various sectors in St Maarten.

While not delivered during the ceremony, WITU President Roxsana Pantophlet posted a written message on behalf of the board to members and fellow workers to mark the Labour Day.

“This day isn’t just about rest; it’s about recognising the collective effort that moves our islands forward,” she wrote.

“Teaching is more than a job, it’s a calling. But whether we’re in classrooms, hospitals, fields, or offices, every worker’s contribution matters,” the message continued. “Fair wages, safe conditions, and respect shouldn’t be privileges, they’re rights we all deserve.”

Pantophlet spoke of the importance of unity and partnership in building a stronger society, stating, “Progress doesn’t happen in isolation. It takes collaboration between workers, employers, and government to build an economy where no one is left behind.”

She encouraged continued commitment to progress: “So today, let’s honour the fight of those who came before us and recommit to the work ahead. Keep pushing, keep teaching, and keep believing in what we can achieve together.”

