Five more WYCCF clients test positive | THE DAILY HERALD

ST. JOHN’S ESTATE–White and Yellow Cross Care Foundation (WYCCF) announced on its Facebook page on Tuesday, September 1, that five more clients have tested positive for COVID-19.

“After three clients of our Nursing Home tested positive for COVID-19, we tested clients who share the same living room and who could have had contact with the confirmed positive clients. From the 13 clients tested, eight have tested negative and five were found to be positive. This means that our separate COVID unit now has eight clients in care,” said WYCCF.

Of the eight positive clients, seven are stable, with some having no symptoms. One client was admitted to St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) Monday night. “We pray for the full recovery of all our clients and for strength and support for the families and our employees. We ask for everyone’s continued support to get through this very trying time together. Our dedicated COVID team continues to deliver the best treatment and care to those that are infected with this virus. From the very first known infection last week we have informed the Inspectorate of Health and continue to give daily updates on the developments within our foundation,” said WYCCF.

The foundation assured that it will continue to post updates on its Facebook page when these become available, but only after first informing clients, families and staff.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/five-more-wyccf-clients-test-positive