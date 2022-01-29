Five persons injured in big accident on Bush Road | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG – – Five persons were injured in a serious accident involving two cars and a garbage truck around 5am on Saturday, January 29.

The cause of the accident is still unclear, said police spokesperson Joe Josepha.



But according to eyewitnesses, the truck was picking up garbage when an Audi came speeding from the direction of Philipsburg. The Audi lost control and hit the back of the truck. The jeep behind the Audi then hit into its back.



Five persons were injured, of which one in critical condition. They were all taken to the St. Maarten Medical Center.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/five-persons-injured-in-big-accident-on-bush-road