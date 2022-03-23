Five RCN officials sworn in March 17 | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: Acting Local Commander Julius Melaan, Victor Santos, Akeem Hook, Antonia Robins, Gerson Herrera, Ricky Santos and BKCN General Commander Thijs Verheul.

ST. EUSTATIUS–Five Rijksdienst Caribbean Netherlands (RCN) officials were officially sworn in during a ceremony at RCN’s office on Thursday, March 17.

Sworn in were Victor Santos, Akeem Hook, Antonia Robins, Gerson Herrera and Ricky Santos, all of the BKCN Statia branch.

The swearing-in was done on the basis of the Civil Servants Act BES (Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba). Head of Operational Preparation and Risk Management Esther Piet said the Article 46 Rules are laid down by or pursuant to an order in the council regarding the obligatory oath or affirmation by the civil servant upon appointment.

The five new civil servants took the oath/affirmation in the presence of General Commander of Caribbean Netherlands Fire Department BKCN Thijs Verheul, and acting Local Commander Julius Melaan.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/five-rcn-officials-sworn-in-march-17