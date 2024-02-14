Five resorts awarded in Forbes Travel Guide | THE DAILY HERALD

Four Seasons Resort & Residences.

ANGUILLA–The Anguilla Tourist Board (ATB) is reporting that five Anguilla resorts have earned a place on the prestigious list of Forbes Travel Guide Star Award winners.

Cap Juluca, a Belmond Hotel.

The Four Seasons Resort & Residences and Cap Juluca, a Belmond Hotel, received top honours with a 5-Star Forbes Rating. This signifies that they deliver an outstanding experience and consistently of-fer a highly customised level of service. The Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club and the Quintessence Hotel both received the 4-Star Forbes Rating, a designation that they are exceptional properties, of-fering high levels of service and quality. Zemi Beach House Anguilla was awarded a Recommended Forbes Rating, defining it as an excellent property with consistently good service and facilities.

Minister of Infrastructure and Tourism Haydn Hughes said, “Anguilla’s excellent tourism product is reflected in these stellar ratings from the Forbes Travel Guide, one of the industry’s most trusted sources. Our incomparable resorts, improvements to the air and seaports, expanded airlift, spectacu-lar beaches and unique experiences attract ever-increasing numbers of visitors each year, who come to feast on our delectable cuisine and bask in our legendary hospitality.”

The global authority on travel luxury, the Forbes Travel Guide was created in 1958 as the “Mobile Travel Guide”, where they developed the original Five-Star rating system for hospitality in the US. It is today the only independent, global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas and ocean cruis-es. It conducts a rigorous independent inspection process by anonymous professional inspectors, who evaluate each property based on up to 900 exacting standards, with an emphasis on exceptional ser-vice, authentic guest experiences, sustainability and luxury. They visit nearly 2,000 hotels, restaurants and spas in more than 81 countries to determine and award the ratings.

“We congratulate the management and staff at each of these amazing properties and wish them continued success,” said Stacey Liburd, Anguilla’s Director of Tourism. “We appreciate the invaluable cooperation and support we receive from our private sector partners, and we look forward to working together to grow our arrivals and occupancy levels, and position Anguilla as the premier destination in the Caribbean.”

