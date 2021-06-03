Five-star Morgan Resort and Spa adds flair to country’s hotel scene | THE DAILY HERALD

One of the cabanas with a clear view of a plane landing at PJIA.

~ Officially opens with discounted rates for residents ~

BEACON HILL–With the country reeling from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and with passenger numbers expected to pick up, visitors will have another option for their accommodation while in St. Maarten with this week’s official opening of five-star luxury boutique hotel The Morgan Resort and Spa in Beacon Hill.

The 124-room resort is located where the former Caravanserai and Alegria Resort and Spa once stood.

The resort is owned by businessman and Chairman Ray Sidhom with Michael Schoon as Managing Director. Born in Egypt, but living in New York since the age of 4, Sidhom ran a public company for 26 years that is on the Nasdaq today.

Asked what had inspired the owner to invest in the country, The Morgan Resort and Spa Director of Marketing Laurence Yang told The Daily Herald, “After visiting and living on the island for nearly 20 years, Mr. Sidhom was inspired by his love for the island, its people and belief that the island was missing a unique type of niche resort that was truly different.

“The island steals your heart away and leaves you wanting to come back for more … the shopping, beaches, gastronomy, diving, plane watching, nightlife and unique beauty of two nations.”

As for the name “The Morgan Resort,” it was chosen because “we believed the name would become the hotel, it’s bold, strong, and inviting.”

The Morgan Resort has been under construction for the past four years since Hurricane Irma. Good news for islanders is that residents can benefit from a discounted rate at the resort of a minimum of 10 per cent.

The resort’s 124 ultra-contemporary guestrooms and suites feature private exterior entrances and balconies or terraces, and are furnished with chic, modern furniture and nautically inspired accents and artwork. Guests will enjoy bright, airy rooms with pillow-top bedding, luxury spa-style bathrooms with glass walk-in showers, intuitive technology including 55-inch flat-screen televisions, iHome docking stations and free Wi-Fi, and top-of-the-line amenities.

In a press release issued on Thursday, The Morgan Resort and Spa said St. Maarten is world-renowned for its beautiful beaches, festive nightlife and epicurean experiences galore.

“With today’s [Thursday’s – Ed.] grand opening of The Morgan Resort and Spa, travellers now have another great reason to visit the destination, just in time for summer.”

The resort is minutes away from the famous Maho Beach, Sunset Beach Bar and the most photographed airport in the world, Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA), where guests can watch large and small aircraft glide onto the runway at heights so low they can practically touch them.

Guests will also appreciate the close proximity of The Morgan Resort and Spa to Maho Village, with exhilarating watersports, recreational activities, casino gaming, upscale shopping, dining and entertainment.

“We are thrilled to introduce St. Maarten’s newest luxury boutique hotel and welcome guests as they enjoy a summer vacation like no other,” said Chief Operations Officer (COO) of The Morgan Resort and Spa Stewart Weiner. “Watching the property come together over the past few years, I find myself more excited every day for the amazing experiences our guests will enjoy, whether they are visiting for business or pleasure.”

Other amenities include the Salt Restaurant and Bar, helmed by executive chef David Seeman and consultant chef, Afro Caribbean cuisine expert and renowned “Top Chef” competitor Ron Duprat. Guests will be treated to French Caribbean cuisine for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with bold flavours, healthy dishes and seafood fresh from the Caribbean waters. Cocktails and a wide selection of rum flights complement the dining experience.

A beach-style infinity-edge pool overlooks the Caribbean Sea, featuring a waterfall, slide, grotto cave, underwater music system and the Bar M Pool Bar, a swim-up bar with a blackjack table. Private poolside cabanas are conveniently located nearby.

A Rooftop Observation Deck offers 360-degree unobstructed views of the jets landing at PJIA for unparalleled plane-spotting opportunities.

Four distinctive indoor and outdoor wedding and event venues include an outdoor banquet tent with a gazebo on the Great Lawn, poolside at The Patio, and the Rooftop Observation Deck.

There are a 24-hour state-of-the-art high intensity interval training (HITT) fitness centre, a full-service salon and spa featuring a hair and nail salon, wet and dry sauna and treatment rooms for massages and other services (scheduled to open Fall 2021), a variety of on-site activities and special events for guests of all ages, including water aerobics, morning yoga, volleyball, bocce, badminton, croquet, cooking classes, happy hour specials, wine and rum tastings, Sunday brunch, Caribbean BBQ nights, live bands and DJs, and more.

The Morgan Resort and Spa was designed by award-winning interior architectural design firm DiLeonardo. Simple, clean and modern materials and textures blend seamlessly into the island’s breath-taking scenery, with natural wood tones and sleek interiors featuring cool blues and whites. The lobby’s light, airy space features comfortable and casual flexible seating and large ceiling fans that contribute to a never-ending flow of air and warm ocean breezes.

The beach-style infinity-edge pool was designed by local architectural firm DAM Caribbean.

“It has been a challenging year for the tourism industry with the COVID-19 pandemic impacting all hotels worldwide,” said Sidhom. “We are confident that travellers will return to St. Maarten and are thrilled to offer them a premium five-star accommodation and experience.”

COVID-19 safety protocols and procedures are enforced throughout The Morgan Resort and Spa, with high operational standards developed according to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, World Health Organization and local guidelines.

To ensure the continued health, safety and security of guests, team members and partners, the resort has implemented the “SAFESEAL – Clean Standard Seal Certification Programme” devised by expert medical and occupational safety professionals and endorsed by the St. Maarten Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour and the Ministry of Tourism.

More health and safety details can be found at

https://www.themorganresort.com/covid-19-health-and-safety.

Nightly rates start at $199 plus taxes and fees.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/five-star-morgan-resort-and-spa-adds-flair-to-country-s-hotel-scene