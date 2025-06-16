Flag Day marked in colourful style | THE DAILY HERALD

A scene during Flag Day celebrations.

PHILIPSBURG–The people and government of St. Maarten celebrated the 40th Anniversary of “Flag Day” at the grounds of Leonald Conner School in Cay Bay on Friday. June 13. The annual celebration began with the Patriotic School Parade.

The Department of Culture introduced the Patriotic School Parade as of 2022 to promote nation-building through displays of patriotism and national pride.

This year, three schools with more than 700 pupils and teachers represented Simpson Bay, Cole Bay and Cay Bay. Leonald Conner School, Sister Regina Primary School and Seventh Day Adventist School participated on behalf of their respective districts. In addition to the Patriotic School Parade, a Flag Hoisting Ceremony along with official addresses by invited guests and cultural performances were held.

The St. Maarten Flag was designed by Roselle Richardson 40 years ago, presented by Dr. Claude Wathey and approved and established by the members of the Island Council on June 13, 1985.

The Patriotic School Parade featured musical and cultural performances.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/flag-day-marked-in-colourful-style