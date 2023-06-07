Flag Day to be commemorated with patriotic school parade | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: Sister Borgia teachers, Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs, Roselle Richardson, King Beau Beau, Ilismo, and Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport Rodolphe Samuel during the Commemoration of Flag Day 2022 in Philipsburg.

PHILIPSBURG–The people and the government of St. Maarten will be celebrating the 38th Anniversary of “Flag Day” on June 13 at the Asha Stevens Hillside Christian School parking lot in Cay Hill.

The annual observance of “Flag Day” will begin at 8:30am with the Patriotic School Parade, which commences at the entrance of Cay Hill on Welgelegen Road and goes via the Raoul Illidge Sports Complex, turns right at the entrance of the St. Maarten Medical Center, and ends at the Asha Stevens Hillside Christian School parking lot.

In the days leading up to the Flag Day commemoration ceremony on June 13, the Government Administration Building will be draped in red, white and blue. Minister of Education Culture Youth and Sport Rodolphe Samuel calls on persons and businesses in the community to show their pride and patriotism by flying the St. Maarten flag on their vehicles and buildings or wherever they deem it appropriate. Persons are also reminded to follow proper protocol and etiquette of how the flag should be displayed.

Some of the main highlights of this year’s 38th Flag Day commemoration will be the Patriotic School Parade and the raising of the St. Maarten Flag along with special cultural performances. The cultural performances will feature contributions by newly crowned Jr. Calypso Queen, Lady E, Princess Adri and Jojo.

Students and teachers from National Institute for Professional Advancement (NIPA), Asha Stevens Hillside Christian School and Learning Unlimited Preparatory School will also participate in the ceremony and Patriotic School Parade while music will be provided by King Beau Beau and DJ Pauly.

Patriotic residents and businesses in the Cay Hill area are also encouraged to support or join the parade as it passes by their respective locations.

The St. Maarten flag was designed by Roselle Richardson 38 years ago, presented by Dr. Claude Wathey, approved and established by the then sitting members of Island Council on June 13, 1985. The National Flag of St. Maarten is a symbol of honour and pride for all St. Maarteners at home and abroad. Today, the St. Maarten Flag remains an intricate part of the fabric of our Historical and Cultural heritage

