Flag Fest, Bacchanal Sunday back in the Village for Carnival 2025 | THE DAILY HERALD

~ No Season Passes for 2025 ~

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) has announced the return of popular events Caribbean Flag Fest and Bacchanal Sunday to the official schedule for St. Maarten Carnival 2025 after their absence this year.

Following discussions between SCDF and the promoters of these events, the parties reportedly reached an agreement for the events to be included.

“International concerts are part of the Carnival product. We are always happy to work with all promoters and we believe that Carnival is stronger when all work together in the heart and soul of Carnival which is Carnival Village,” said SCDF President Edwardo Radjouki.

Radjouki explained that the established process to obtain a night in Carnival had been followed by both promoters.

“The promoters of Flag Fest and Bacchanal Sunday expressed interest in a night for Carnival 2025, the draft agreement was amended, several email discussions took place and here we are,” he said. “We’re pleased to welcome them back.”

According to Radjouki, SCDF was asked to compromise on the “no opt-out” clause of its season pass, which was in place for Carnival 2025.

SCDF said in a press statement that the season pass was established to encourage higher attendance across the Carnival season by offering a bundled price for those who want to go to multiple events. However, promoters had concerns about the season pass and wanted an opt-out clause.

“As such, SCDF, after thoughtful consideration, and all promoters have mutually agreed to remove the season pass option. In any case we must collectively re-visit that issue after Carnival 2025,” Radjouki said.

Instead of a single season pass, SCDF said concertgoers can “more than likely” look forward to a wider array of individual packages and early-bird specials for international concerts.

This approach allows each promoter to tailor offerings to fit the unique experience of their events, ensuring greater flexibility and more customised options for attendees, SCDF said.

