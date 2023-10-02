Flight attendant trainees receive diplomas after completing course | THE DAILY HERALD

The successful candidates pose with their diplomas with Préfecture Secretary General Fabien Sésé, Territorial Councillor Martine Beldor and Mission Locale President Raphaël Sanchez. (Collectivité photo)

MARIGOT–The fifteen young candidates who embarked on a training course to become flight attendants received their diplomas at a ceremony in Mission Locale on Friday.

In attendance to present the certificates were Préfecture Secretary General Fabien Sésé, Mission Locale President Raphaël Sanchez, and Territorial Councillor in charge of training and development Martin Beldor. Third Vice President Dominique Louisy was unable to be present.

The candidates posed on the steps of Mission Locale after they received their diplomas. (Robert Luckock photo)

Congratulatory remarks were made to the successful candidates who were all appropriately dressed in flight attendant attire. Sanchez praised their “commitment, determination and passion” for their future careers.

The month-long Commercial Navigant Personnel (PNC) course was conducted entirely in St. Martin by three instructors from the Cabin Crew Academy in France. It consisted of 105 hours of theory and practical, and included a swimming test in which all passed.

“They can all apply for jobs now in the airline industry, and they will have to do another training with the airline company concerned to learn about the plane they are working on, company procedures and other aspects,” said Marie Goussé, one of the three instructors who conducted the course.

Two of the candidates already had some experience in the aviation industry.

“The course wasn’t too difficult for me,” said Karine Tyrell. “I’m hoping to find work in France or Europe, and to explore the world.”

Danisha Chance works for United Airlines at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) part time at weekends. “My goal is to work in the USA on the big aircraft, but I have to work on getting a work permit. But if I get an opportunity with a smaller airline I will also be grateful,” said Danisha. “The course involved a lot of studying and required focus. But by the end it was okay. It was a great experience.”

