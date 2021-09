Some residents of Pointe Blanche are concerned by this backed up drainage canal in the vicinity of Goldfinch Road. With this time being the peak of the hurricane season, the worry is that heavy rainfall will result in nearby flooding. The canal was filled in by erosion over the last few years and needs to be dug out to allow for the easy flow of rain runoff.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/flood-risk