Flood watch: Motorists urged to remain off the road on Thursday | THE DAILY HERALD

The country is under a Flood Watch until 6:00pm Thursday, February 8.

PHILIPSBURG–Following consultations with Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs, relevant ministries and departments, National Disaster Coordinator and Fire Chief Clive Richardson from the Office of Disaster Management (ODM) advises extreme caution in light of current weather conditions.

In response to inclement weather affecting the local area, all schools will be closed on Thursday, February 8, as announced by Minister of Education Rodolphe Samuel. The situation will be closely monitored, and any necessary extensions will be communicated accordingly.

A decision regarding business openings for Thursday will be made based on the latest weather report issued by the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten (MDS) early Thursday morning. Businesses can remain open until further notice.

Residents and visitors are urged to stay updated on weather conditions through the MDS website

www.meteosxm.com or their social media page

Facebook.com/sxmweather/. Currently, the country is under a Flood Watch until 6:00pm Thursday, February 8, and a small craft advisory is in effect until further notice.

Extreme caution is advised for small craft operators, swimmers and coastal facility owners due to hazardous sea conditions, which may result in beach erosion and continue for the next few days.

The weather system associated with abundant moisture and instability is causing cloudy to overcast skies, scattered showers, gusty winds and thunderstorms. Motorists and residents should exercise caution, avoid flood-prone areas and be vigilant for rockslides.

A forecast of two to four inches of rain within the next 24 to 48 hours has already led to flooding in some areas such as Zagersgut Road, Bush Road/Cost U Less and Wellington Road. Flood gates have been lowered as a mitigation measure to control water flow and prevent overwhelming surrounding areas.

In case of lightning strikes nearby, disconnect sensitive electronic equipment and phone lines from computers. Stay tuned to SXMGOV – 107.9FM for official information, news and weather updates. Additionally, follow the

@SXMGOV Facebook Page for weather-related news, national addresses and updates from the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) chairperson.

