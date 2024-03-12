Florence Marlin sworn in as first SG of Justice Ministry | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: Minister of Justice Anna Richardson, Governor Ajamu Baly and Secretary General of the Ministry of Justice Florence Marlin at the swearing-in ceremony.

PHILIPSBURG–Former Head of the Personnel and Organisation Department in St. Eustatius and former Investigator at the Bureau Ombudsman Florence Marlin has been sworn in as the first official Secretary General (SG) of the Ministry of Justice.

Governor Ajamu Baly presided over the swearing-in ceremony, administering the oath of office to the St. Maarten native at his office on Tuesday.

“Marlin’s concrete appointment comes as a testament to her expertise, and role in public service,” it was stated in a press release issued by the Ministry of Justice last night. “As Secretary General of the Ministry of Justice, Marlin will oversee the day-to-day operations of the Ministry, working closely with the Minister of Justice to uphold the principles of justice, fairness, and integrity.”

The independent auditor and consultant for government entities, SOAB, conducted the publication and selection process to which Marlin emerged as the successor as of February 1, 2024.

With a career bridging over two decades, Marlin brings experience with comprehension of the justice administration to her new role the statement on the appointment read. The native of St. Maarten started out in the medical field as a certified Medical Assistant. She then ventured out in the profession of Human Resources Management (HR) and has utilized her extensive background and experience in HR Management and labour throughout her career. She believes that hard work, dedication and faith are catalysts for greatness.

Marlin previously served as the Head of the Personnel and Organization Department on St. Eustatius for eight years, showcasing her leadership capabilities and organisational expertise.

Additionally, she spent six years as an Investigator at the Bureau Ombudsman.

Her higher learning concluded in the Netherlands in 2000, where she equipped herself with the knowledge and skills necessary to excel in her field.

Marlin: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me” is the biblical verse that has guided me throughout my life, empowering me to overcome challenges and persevere in my professional and personal life. I’m also steadfast in my commitment to lead with integrity and to make a positive difference for our community.”

Caretaker Minister Anna Richardson said: “I am elated for this historic milestone in the Ministry of Justice. For the first time since 10-10-2010, we have identified and officially appointed a Secretary General, and it brings me immense joy to share that Ms. Marlin, a woman of exceptional leadership qualities, now holds this prestigious position. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to SOAB for their invaluable support in ensuring a thorough and proper process in identifying the Secretary General. This achievement marks a significant step forward, responding to the calls from monitoring councils like the Law Enforcement Council and the Progress Committee. Their persistent advocacy for the appointment of an official Secretary General instead of relying on interim appointments has now been realized. With this, we close a chapter of uncertainty and usher in a new era of sustainability within the Ministry of Justice."

Richardson congratulated Marlin and her family on the appointment. “This accomplishment is not only a personal success but a collective achievement for the Ministry of Justice and its partners. Together, we continue our journey towards ensuring proper governance and sustainability in the pursuit of justice. Sincere congratulations to all involved in reaching this significant milestone,” Richardson said.

She said the appointment reinforces government’s commitment to advancing a diverse and inclusive leadership landscape.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/florence-marlin-sworn-in-as-first-sg-of-justice-ministry