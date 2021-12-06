Flow and Safe Haven team up to raise awareness on abuse | THE DAILY HERALD

Flow and Safe Haven developed a sticker to raise awareness about domestic abuse.

PHILIPSBURG–Local telecoms provider Flow has partnered with Safe Haven Foundation to encourage local dialogue on domestic violence. Safe Haven provides assistance to abuse victims through support, guidance and, if needed, shelter.

Flow and Safe Haven are joining the rest of the world for “The 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence”, an annual international campaign that runs from November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, until December 10.

“During the 16 days of activism we are encouraging our customers to show their support through a sticker that we developed with the Safe Haven Foundation,” Interim Country Manager at Flow Rauf Engels explained. “During the 16 days of activism we will reward 16 customers with US $100 Chippie prepaid credit. Our spotters will be on the look-out during the 16 days to award 16 customers displaying the sticker.”

The telecoms operator is working with Safe Haven in a number of other ways to encourage dialogue on St. Maarten about the various forms of domestic abuse. Flow joined Safe Haven on Sunday, December 5, for its Family Fun Fair at the Cyrus Wathey Square in Philipsburg. The partners hosted a day of information, fun, and games for the whole family. Chippie prepaid credit and a Samsung Galaxy Tab were among the raffle prizes that could be won by attendees.

“We were happy to see our community come out and participate,” said Director of Safe Haven Vanessa Fraser. “By making domestic abuse a topic we can talk about, and removing the stigma, victims will feel more confident speaking out and leaving an abusive situation. They will be strengthened by the fact that we stand with them in support. We also encourage persons who want to help to visit www.safehavensxm.sx because there are many ways you can help someone out of their bad situation.”

Safe Haven and Flow call on the public to speak out against domestic violence. “We invite everyone to stand with us in support by showing the stickers and by being brave enough to support someone if you suspect they may be suffering abuse,” said Engels. “Flow is part of the Liberty Latin America Group and as a corporate citizen operating not only locally, but also regionally, we stand against violence in all its forms.”

Flow recently introduced a policy to protect and support its employees as well, said Engels. “We recognise that gender-based violence is widespread in the region we operate and pledge to do everything in our power to educate, prevent, protect, and support against gender-based violence in our companies and communities.”

