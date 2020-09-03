FLOW launches REACH academic and vocational skills programme | THE DAILY HERALD

Standing at left: Bren Romney and Dee-Ann Kentish Rogers and on the right, Desron Bynoe and Jade Reymond Richardson with the lucky pupils.

ANGUILLA–Six fortunate first grade pupils, one from each of the six government primary schools in Anguilla, have been identified as beneficiaries of FLOW’s newly launched REACH scholarship programme.

FLOW, which partnered with the Education Department in the pupils’ selection, will provide all school needs to the six youngsters for their entire six years of primary school education.School uniforms, shoes, books and a plethora of other supplies were presented to each of the six pupils for the 2020 academic school year on Tuesday, September 1, during the unveiling of the programme.

Anguilla’s FLOW country manager Desron Bynoe said, “Throughout the years, FLOW has always been a company that holds education very dear. Our mission speaks to our company that connects communities and transforms lives. The intent of the REACH scholarship programme is to take these grade one students all the way to grade six. It is our mandate that no child should be left behind.”Bynoe said that this initiative is a continuation of FLOW’s commitment to education within the community.

FLOW provided virtual access FLOW study to primary and secondary students at the beginning of the related COVID-19 pandemic educational challenges. He said those enrolled in this programme must keep their grade levels up and the parents must inspire and motivate their children.

FLOW Retail Supervisor Orngel Mathew was recognised by FLOW Commercial Manager Jade Reymond Richardson as the driving force behind this initiative. Richardson said, “Jade was instrumental in ensuring that each student had every single thing that they would need for the school year, right down to pencils and pens.” Richardson said that FLOW intends to grow the programme over time in partnership with the Ministry and Department of Education. Both Minister of Education, Dee-Ann Kentish-Rogers and Chief Education Officer Bren Romney thanked FLOW for its continuing and robust contributions to the advancement of educational services to Anguilla.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/flow-launches-reach-academic-and-vocational-skills-programme