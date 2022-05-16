Flow upgrades its mobile coverage with new tower | THE DAILY HERALD

A bird’s-eye view from the new tower overlooking Oranjestad.



ST. EUSTATIUS–Telecom provider Flow has expanded its mobile coverage in St. Eustatius with a new 40-metre tower in Oranjestad.

This new tower is to deliver superfast and reliable mobile service in the area and to surrounding neighbourhoods, and even at sea to provide vessels in surrounding waters with much-needed connectivity.

The enhanced coverage will also make it possible for customers to receive service at their location from multiple mobile towers. This overlapping coverage not only ensures the strongest, most reliable mobile connection, but also offers more resilience for the upcoming hurricane season.

“We keep investing in our networks to ensure that our customers can enjoy maximum connectivity and productivity wherever they are located. Gone are the days when communication only took place at a desk in the office or face-to-face. Nowadays we’re all juggling multiple activities at the same time and by providing full mobility we bring Chippie customers the opportunity to take care of their affairs anywhere, anytime, whether business or pleasure,” said Rauf Engels, Flow’s statutory director in the Dutch Caribbean.

With its Chippie mobile brand, Flow is the only one providing high-speed mobile Internet performance through long-term evolution (LTE) technology, the company said.

“We are committed to offering the best possible experience and continue to look for new ways to offer value, whether it’s though affordable prepaid plans, better control on expenses with our hybrid plans, or with innovations that offer convenience, such as our

topupchippie.com platform that allows you to top-up online anywhere, anytime,” said Engels.

The full range of Chippie mobile services is available at Gem Giftshop, Flow’s local partner in Oranjestad.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/flow-upgrades-its-mobile-coverage-with-new-tower