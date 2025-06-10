Focused Fitness opens with community launch event | THE DAILY HERALD

The Focused Fitness team including management, administration and in-house trainers, from left: Leon Bousse, Yvonne Muhki, Rensley Roland, Andirio Hodge, Abdul Meyers, Maritza Brooks, Rumari Rogers, Liduska Meyers and Junairy Rogers.

PHILIPSBURG–Focused Fitness, a new 24-hour gym, officially opened on Saturday, June 7, with a lively grand opening celebration at Miss Lalie’s Commercial Center on Bush Road.

The event ran from 7:00pm to 10:00pm and brought together fitness enthusiasts, community members and curious newcomers for an evening of food, music and fitness challenges. Attendees enjoyed healthy snacks from Fit Foods, non-alcoholic refreshments and live music from DJ King Kembe, setting a festive tone for what the gym described as “a new era in fitness for St. Maarten”.

The evening also featured a series of strength-based competitions for men and women, including most push-ups, most pull-ups and heaviest lifts in the bench press, squat and dead-lift categories. Winners were awarded free one-month memberships and performance beverages including Smart Water, Powerade and Vitamin “Focus” Water, provided by CC1 St. Maarten.

“Our goal has always been to build more than just a gym,” said the Focused Fitness team in a press release. “We’re creating a community – a space where people can stay inspired, support each other and remain focused on their goals, no matter where they’re starting from. Our goal is to help you achieve yours!”

Focused Fitness emphasised its core values during the launch, highlighting 24-hour access, a knowledgeable and supportive staff and a results-driven approach to wellness rooted in community engagement. The facility is now open to the public and accepting new members.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/focused-fitness-opens-with-community-launch-event