Formal approval for new Saba Cares nursing home | THE DAILY HERALD

VWS Ministry Deputy Secretary General Abigail Norville (second from left) presents the letter of approval to Saba Cares Director Judith Meijer (second from right). At left is Saba Cares Supervisory Board Chairman Sydney Sorton and at right is Commissioner of Public Health Rolando Wilson.

SABA–Saba Cares received formal approval from the Ministry of Public Health, Welfare and Sport VWS on Monday, April 4, for the project to build a new nursing home and residential facilities.

VWS Ministry Deputy Secretary General Abigail Norville personally handed over a letter from the Ministry to Saba Cares Supervisory Board Chairman Sydney Sorton and Saba Cares Director Judith Meijer during her visit to Saba Cares. Saba Commissioner of Public Health Rolando Wilson was also present at this special moment.

Nurses Ghislaine Hassell (second from left), Sandra Allden (second from right) and Xiofianka Coffie (right) with VWS Ministry Deputy Secretary General Abigail Norville (left) and Saba Cares Director Judith Meijer (centre).

The letter is the result of a year of close cooperation between Saba Cares, the VWS Ministry and the public entity Saba and marks the beginning of further mutual support for the construction of a new nursing home and residential facilities.

Saba Cares can now start working on the actual design of the project together with an architect, the final business plan, the budget, the permits and the final financing of the project which should be ready in the course of this year.

The new nursing home and residential facilities, a combination of group and individual residences, will have more capacity than the current nursing home. The new nursing home and residential facilities will be built on two plots of land formerly owned by the Simmons family and the Donker family, both of which were bought by Saba Cares. The dwelling that was on the Simmons family’s land has been demolished, while the last piece of construction on the Donker family’s land is currently being cleared.

Wilson said he was very content with the plans to construct a new nursing home and residential facilities. “This project will benefit our senior citizens who contributed a lot to the community during their working years. They deserve a comfortable place to live with the wonderful care that the Saba Cares personnel provide,” he said.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/formal-approval-for-new-saba-cares-nursing-home