Former Attorney General Maan recognised for special service | THE DAILY HERALD

The “t’OM” sculpture presented to Maan. The sculpture is only given once or twice a year to people of the Prosecution Service who are deemed “of special significance” to the organisation and the wider community in the justice field.THE HAGUE–Former Attorney General of Curaçao, St. Maarten, Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba, Ton Maan, recently received a “t’OM” sculpture (called little TOM in English) in recognition of his impactful career in both the European and Caribbean Parts of the Dutch Kingdom.

Maan, who served as Attorney General from April 2021 to January 2024, received the sculpture from Guus Schram, Netherlands Attorney General and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Attorneys General. The statue is only given once or twice a year to people of the Prosecution Service who are deemed “of special significance” to the organisation and the wider community in the justice field.

The small, but very heavy, “t’OM” sculpture is a replica of the large statue that stands in front of the Attorney General's Office in The Hague. It depicts a nimble officer carrying his stack of files with his toga on top, on his way to the courtroom.

Maan has worked for the Prosecutor's Office in the Netherlands since 1989 and served as Chief Public Prosecutor of the St. Maarten Prosecutor's Office between 2015 and 2018. Prior to becoming attorney general, he worked for the Functional Prosecutor's Office in Amsterdam, and before that he was team leader in tackling undermining crime at the Amsterdam District Prosecutor's Office from 2018 until 2020 as Senior Prosecutor.

Schram and Maan have more than just working for the Prosecution Service in common. Schram also held the post of Attorney General for Curaçao, St. Maarten, Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba from 2014 to 2017.

Under Maan's leadership, the Prosecutor’s Office produced many headlines in 2016, making it its business to tie up loose ends and declaring war on the “status quo” regarding especially white-collar crime in St. Maarten. This lead The Daily Herald to name this office, via Maan, its Person of the Year for that year.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/former-attorney-general-maan-recognised-for-special-service