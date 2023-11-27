Former Commissioner Henriquez laid to rest | THE DAILY HERALD

The body of former Commissioner Eric Henriquez being carried from the church to the waiting hearse.

ST. EUSTATIUS–The funeral of former St. Eustatius Commissioner Eric Elvin Henriquez, affectionately called “Lion”, took place at Bethel Methodist Chapel on Thursday. Henriquez passed away on November 11, just two weeks shy of his 90th birthday.

A large cross-section of the Statian community attended the funeral, as well as persons who travelled to the island. He leaves to mourn his wife, six children and numerous friends and extended family members.

The body of former Commissioner Eric Henriquez being carried to its final resting place.

Henriquez was a stalwart in local politics, business and culture. He served as commissioner and island council member 1971-1975, 1979-1983 and 1989-1991. Henriquez also received a royal decoration.

Flags at government buildings were flown at half-mast and the funeral featured a slew of performances, speeches and tributes in celebration of Henriquez’ life.

Members of the current Island and Executive Councils and representatives of other organisations were in attendance.

Government Commissioner Alida Francis called Henriquez an impressionable figure in Statian politics.

“He strived to build Statia as a shining example for others to follow, not an imitator of others,” she said. “He was the essence of drive, determination and duty to the country. Nothing came in the way of his efforts to help Statia prosper; not rain or storm, not injustice or social standing, not caste or class.”

In her words at the funeral, Francis shared several stories about Henriquez, including his financial negotiations with the Netherlands Antilles government in the 1980s, his work in local social welfare and cultural foundations, and the role he played in St. Eustatius’ development.

Henriques was also a member of the Orion Lodge, the St. Eustatius Lions Club and the St. Eustatius Carnival Committee.

“As we mourn the passing of this greatly misunderstood man, let us honour his spirit by coming together to build upon his legacy and carry forward his dreams for a safe, prosperous, and united Statia,” Francis said. “May we embody his strength of conviction as we work for continued progress. And may Eric’s passion for this island and its people burn brightly within all our hearts.”

