Former Education head interim director of MYF | THE DAILY HERALD

René Reehuis

ST. EUSTATIUS–The former head of Education, consultant René Reehuis, was recently appointed interim director at Mega D Youth Foundation (MYF).

MYF director and chief executive officer Dion “Mega D” Humphreys and pedagogical development officer and assistant director Sherees Timber are visiting the Netherlands. In the absence of both directors, Reehuis will be managing the organisation and the training and coaching of staff.

The MYF Supervisory Board and management team said they were “very pleased and satisfied” with Reehuis’ appointment as interim director.

Humphreys and Timber will be trained and working together with BES(t)4Kids, the childcare quality implementers for the Caribbean Netherlands, during their month-long visit. The organisation wants to offer good-quality, safe and accessible childcare and out-of-school care to all children in the Caribbean Netherlands.

BES(t)4Kids is a partnership between the public entities Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment SZW; the Ministry of Education, Culture and Science OCW; the Ministry of Public Health, Welfare and Sport VWS; and the Ministry of Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations BZK.

The purpose is to strengthen the childcare and out-of-school care in the Caribbean Netherlands. The programme focuses on the creation of a safe and caring environment for children that is accessible to all parents, so that every child has the chance to fully develop.

The work/training will include visits by Humphreys and Timber to different childcare organisations in Rotterdam and meetings with ministerial representatives.

MYF and other stakeholders have been working closely with BES(t)4Kids coordinator for the Caribbean Netherlands Angela Dekker on the new quality requirements. School directors, day-cares and out-of-school care will be involved in the activities.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/former-education-head-interim-director-of-myf