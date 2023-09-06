Former Haiti PM speaks at Social Economic Collaboration Conference | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: Mondesir Moise, Former Prime Minister of Haiti Jean Michel Lapin and UP candidate Kevin Maingrette.

CAY HILL–Former Prime Minister (PM) of Haiti Jean-Michel Lapin was a guest speaker at a Haitian St. Maarten Social Economic Collaboration Conference held at the Paradise Hall in Cay Hill, on August 26.

The event was held under the leadership of United People’s (UP) party candidate Kevin Maingrette, a policy advisor to the Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT).

Alluding to the event as a “groundbreaking social-economic collaboration between St. Maarten and Haiti,” Maingrette said in a press release that the conference marked a significant step towards fostering stronger ties between the two nations and unlocking benefits for Haitian residents and St. Maarten as a whole.

The release stated that the event received an overwhelming response from the Haitian community and various stakeholders. “This collaboration was undertaken with the primary aim of harnessing the social and economic potential that lies within the relationship between Haiti and St. Maarten. One of the key outcomes of this historic collaboration is the establishment of the groundwork for a Haitian consulate on the island,” it was stated in the release.

“This initiative addresses a long-standing challenge faced by individuals with Haitian descent on St. Maarten, who have encountered difficulties in obtaining official documents from Haiti since the country’s [St. Maarten’s – Ed.] inception on October 10, 2010. The consulate will play a pivotal role in streamlining administrative processes and providing essential services to the Haitian community. Mr. Maingrette’s vision for this collaboration encompasses the enrichment of both nations through the exchange of resources, expertise and cultural understanding. By leveraging the strengths of both St. Maarten and Haiti, this partnership aims to drive economic growth, promote investment opportunities and cultivate a more inclusive society,” it was stated in the release.

The release further stated that the establishment of the Haitian consulate will further exemplify St. Maarten’s commitment to embracing its diverse population and facilitating smoother cross-border interactions while demonstrating its commitment to facilitating seamless international relations and support of its people.

“Our joint efforts with Mr. Lapin mark a new era of cooperation between St. Maarten and Haiti. This initiative is not just about economic benefits, but also about fostering goodwill and understanding between our communities. We believe that by working together, we can create a brighter future,” Maingrette stated in the release.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/former-haiti-pm-speaks-at-social-economic-collaboration-conference