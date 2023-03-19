Former member of the St. Maarten Police Force murdered in Curaçao | THE DAILY HERALD

Clemens Niven van Thijs was ambushed and killed in front of the gas station at Palu Blanku in Curaçao. Screenshot from video courtesy newspaper “Vigilante Korsou”.

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten Police Force KPSM received the sad news of the fatal shooting of former member Clemens Niven van Thijs (22) on Sunday. The former police officer was shot dead in his car on Curaçao by unknown persons.

Van Thijs had submitted his resignation to KPSM a few months ago and had returned to his native island Curaçao. In the night from Saturday to Sunday he drove from Queen Juliana Bridge toward Palu Blanku. Just before the Palu Blanku roundabout, near the Van Dis gas station, his car was blocked by the gunman’s car.

Police Force Curaçao KPC received a report at 3:20am that a fatal shooting had taken place on Nijlweg. Police sent several patrols and a forensic team to the location. The police doctor determined Van Thijs’ death.

It is not known how many cars blocked the victim’s car, nor is it clear whether the car was attacked by one or more shooters.

Van Thijs may not have been the only occupant of the car. In the early morning, a person with gunshot wounds reported to the Emergency Department of the Curaçao Medical Center. The police are investigating whether this victim was in the car with Van Thijs, or whether this person was shot at another location.

KPSM is closely following the police investigation into the murder of the former colleague. The KPSM management team expressed condolences to Van Thijs’ family and friends, as well as his KPSM colleagues, on his passing.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/former-member-of-the-st-maarten-police-force-murdered-in-curacao