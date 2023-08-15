Former PM Leona Romeo appointed liaison for TWO | THE DAILY HERALD

Former Prime Minister Leona Romeo.

~Mauriel van As new prog. manager~

PHILIPSBURG–Former Prime Minister Leona Romeo has been appointed as the new liaison for the Temporary Work Organisation (TWO) in St. Maarten effective September 1, 2023. She will take over from former liaison Arjen Alberts.

Mauriel van As has also been appointed as the new TWO Programme Manager as of September 1, 2023. The appointment of Romeo and van As, will bring the TWO Programme Team for Sint Maarten back to full strength.

Romeo has a long track record within the government of Sint Maarten, in various positions. She was politically active as a Member of Parliament (MP) and as Prime Minister of Sint Maarten. Romeo’s knowledge and experience, and her extensive network are good additions to the TWO. “In her role as liaison, Leona is the first point of contact for the TWO in Sint Maarten and she will contribute to, among other things, drawing up the implementation agenda and implementing the reforms and measures from the Country Package,” the Ministry of BZK said in an announcement sent to The Daily Herald in response to questions posed about the appointment of the liaison. The announcement of the appointment was also made on TWO’s page.

Van As has extensive experience in consultancy, project management, audit, accountancy and management. “He likes to look at situations from different perspectives and works in a solution-oriented and connecting manner. He will take this knowledge and experience with him in his new position at TWO.”

As programme manager, he will be responsible for the functional management of the team that supports Sint Maarten in the creation, implementation and monitoring of the projects and measures from the Country Package. Van As will be working from the Netherlands, but will be periodically in Sint Maarten for substantive coordination and maintaining relationships. The Sint Maarten Programme Team also consists of two advisors, based in the Netherlands and Sint Maarten.

“The TWO looks forward to continuing the good cooperation with the Country of Sint Maarten,” it was stated in the announcement.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/former-pm-leona-romeo-appointed-liaison-for-two