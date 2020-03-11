Former Police Chief Holiday passes away | THE DAILY HERALD

The late Derrick Holiday.

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands–Former Police Chief Derrick Holiday passed away in the Cayman Islands early Tuesday morning.

Derrick Holiday, brother of St. Maarten Governor Eugene Holiday, was the long-time Police Chief of the Windward Islands Police Force KPSSS in the then-Netherlands Antilles. He was removed as Police Chief in 2008 following a scandal that ended in his irrevocable conviction on fraud and forgery charges on June 1, 2010.

In December 2010, he was appointed government labour mediator in the newly formed Country St. Maarten by then-Minister of Labour Affairs Maria Buncamper-Molanus.

“With heartfelt sympathy I wish to express my deepest condolences to Governor Eugene Holiday and his extended family on the loss of their loved one – labour mediator and former chief of police of St. Maarten, St. Eustatius and Saba, Mr. Derrick Holiday. May our Lord and God be your sustenance and comfort in this time of bereavement,” said Justice Minister Egbert Doran in an invited comment on Tuesday.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/former-police-chief-holiday-passes-away