Forum Caraïbe in Marigot completely gutted by fire | THE DAILY HERALD

The entrance to Forum Caraïbe is sealed off with tape after fire destroyed the interior in the early morning hours of Tuesday. (Robert Luckock photo)

MARIGOT—The interior of the Forum Caraïbe store in Marigot was destroyed when fire broke out at around 2:00 Tuesday morning.

Located adjacent to Hôtel de la Collectivité, the 400 square metre store is usually densely packed with household items and flammable materials such as curtains and linens. Some 11 fire fighters responded but managed to contain the fire just with a fire hose. The store is protected all around by metal shutters which prevented the fire from spreading to buildings and shops opposite.

An investigation has been opened to determine how the fire started. The owner of the store indicated the premises is insured. At that time of night/early morning there would not have been employees inside and therefore no victims, only material damage.

The pompiers were called out again at 3:00am for a fire at the Rainbow Café in Grand Case, however this fire was put out by a resident before the pompiers arrived. Both fires are under investigation.

